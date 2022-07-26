Incessant rains causes flash floods in river in Sedam, bridge submerged

Incessant rains causes flash floods in river in Sedam

Water is flowing at the danger mark under a bridge near Malkhed but the vehicular movement was uninterrupted on Ribbanpalli and Kalaburagi state highway-10

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 26 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 23:27 ist
A bridge, which connects Sangavi (M) in Sedam of Kalaburagi district, has submerged in water following heavy rain. Credit: DH Photo

Incessant rain lashed the district throughout Monday night causing a flood in the Kagina river in Sedam taluk.

As the water level in the river increased, a bridge, which connects Sangavi (M) village, was submerged in the floodwater, cutting road connectivity to the village on Tuesday evening. The body of an unidentified woman was found in the river near Jattur village of Chincholi taluk.

Water is flowing at the danger mark under a bridge near Malkhed but the vehicular movement was uninterrupted on Ribbanpalli and Kalaburagi state highway-10 till the evening.

Heavy downpours that lashed throughout the night in Sedam taluk triggered flash floods in streams and rivulets. The rains inundated agriculture fields in Chincholi taluk affecting the crops. Paddy, sugarcane and soybean crops are underwater in Konchavaram, Pochavaram and Shivareddypalli. Green gram and black gram crops have been submerged in Chincholi, Anavar, Ainapur, Sulepet and Nidagunda villages.

Karatagi and Kustagi in the Koppal district too received rains. The downpour lashed Shahapur, Kembavi and Surpura in Yadgir district and Raichur too received the rains throughout the night.

Karnataka
Rainfall
weather
Sedam

