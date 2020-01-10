Is Siddaramaiah treasurer of Centre? asks Karjol

Hitting back at the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah for his remarks that the union government has gone bankrupt economically, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol asked if Siddaramaiah was working as treasurer of the union government.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said, flood relief has been released by the union government as per the NDRF guidelines. Siddaramaiah has presented budget 14 times. He knew how flood and drought relief funds will be released. "Let the comparative figures of how much funds have been released by the previous governments made public. I will then accept him as leader," he quipped.

Karjol said it has been decided to celebrate the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana with pomp and gaiety in Kalaburagi.