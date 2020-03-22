Janta Curfew receives overwhelming response in Kalyana Karnataka region

Kalyana Karnataka observes Janta Curfew

Raichur Railway Station seen during Janta Curfew. (DH photo)

The call for a janta curfew by Prime Minister Narendra Modi evoked an overwhelming response from the people of Kalyana Karnataka on Sunday. 

Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts of the region went into silence to mark solidarity in the fight against COVID-19

In Kalaburagi, bus stand, railway station, Kanni vegetable market, super market wore a deserted look. Vehicles were off the roads as the people remained indoors.

Despite the prohibitory orders under Sections 144 of CrPC being in force for the past two days, people were seldom seen on roads. Residents remained indoors on Sunday responding to PM Modi's call. 

The same sight was visible in Bidar also. Few failed to get milk packets as esidents resorted to panic buying early morning. The roads of the city wore a deserted look as people decided to stay in. 

In Raichur, passengers were stranded on the Karnataka- Andhra Pradesh border as vehicles were not allowed at border check-posts. The people of the city too observed the Janta Curfew like Bidar and Kalaburgi.

The roads in Koppal and Yadgir districts looked dull as people and vehicles were off the roads since morning.

