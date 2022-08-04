Kalaburagi airport upgradation to complete by September: Government

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) will complete the upgradation work of ground lighting facility at Kalaburagi airport by September 22.

Replying to Kalaburagi BJP Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, the Minister said though the upgradation of ground lighting facility was supposed to be completed by July this year, it is expected to be completed by September this year due to manufacturing delay owing to non-availability of raw materials including electronic chips and import of inset type light fitting.

The Minister also said that toilets and drinking water facilities are available inside the terminal building at Kalaburagi airport. The AAI has taken up the work of construction of toilets and drinking water facilities on the city side and it will be completed by October 2022, Singh said.