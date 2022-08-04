Kalaburagi airport upgradation to complete by September: Government

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) will complete the upgradation work of ground lighting facility at Kalaburagi airport by September 22.
Replying to Kalaburagi BJP Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, the Minister said though the upgradation of ground lighting facility was supposed to be completed by July this year, it is expected to be completed by September this year due to manufacturing delay owing to non-availability of raw materials including electronic chips and import of inset type light fitting.
The Minister also said that toilets and drinking water facilities are available inside the terminal building at Kalaburagi airport. The AAI has taken up the work of construction of toilets and drinking water facilities on the city side and it will be completed by October 2022, Singh said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public
Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot
Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag
Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia