Kalaburagi crosses 100-mark in coronavirus cases

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 17 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 14:57 ist
Representative image

COVID-19 positive cases in Kalaburagi crossed 100-mark on Sunday with 10 fresh cases being reported from the district, taking cumulative tally to 104. Out of 10, six including three minor boys, are Mumbai returnees. 

Contact tracing of a 35-year-old male who found to be positive for the virus is under progress. The test result of a 55-year-old man came back positive. while two people including a 50-year-old woman caught the infection from Patient 927. Death toll due to COVID-19 infection in the district remained at seven. 

In Yadgir district, three men from Shahapur, who have travel history to Mumbai, tested positive for the virus, taking the total tally to five in the district.

