Kalaburagi district on high alert due to rain

Kalaburagi district has been kept on high alert as heavy water has been discharged from Veer and Ujani reservoirs of neighbouring Maharashtra.
Till 5 am on Friday, inflow into Sonna barrage was 5.50 lakh cusecs and the same quantity of water is being released into the Bhima river.
As around 100 villages are likely to be affected, deputy commissioner V V Jyothsna has appointed 150 nodel officers to shift the villagers to relief centres.
Situation is likely to be grim by evening or night if Maharashtra releases 7 lakh cusecs of water from its dams.
Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent
Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories
IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
DH Toon | Sena slams Koshyari over 'secular' remark
Common Crane’s continental migration tracked
Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it
Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine