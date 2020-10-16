Kalaburagi district on high alert due to rain

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  Oct 16 2020
Kalaburagi district has been kept on high alert as heavy water has been discharged from Veer and Ujani reservoirs of neighbouring Maharashtra. 

Till 5 am on Friday, inflow into Sonna barrage was 5.50 lakh cusecs and the same quantity of water is being released into the Bhima river. 

As around 100 villages are likely to be affected, deputy commissioner V V Jyothsna has appointed 150 nodel officers to shift the villagers to relief centres. 

Situation is likely to be grim by evening or night if Maharashtra releases 7 lakh cusecs of water from its dams.

