Kalaburagi Police issue another notice to Waris Pathan

DHNS,
  • Mar 05 2020, 09:56am ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 09:56am ist
The police issued another notice to AIMIM spokesperson Waris Yusuf Pathan asking him to appear before them for interrogation on March 8 in connection with his provocative remarks at the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act-NPR-NRC convention organised in Kalaburagi on February 15.

The leader failed to appear before the police on March 1 despite issuing the notice. The police decided to question 14 people including Pathan on March 8, said police.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who visited the city recently directed the police to trace Pathan and interrogate him for his hate speech.

