Kalaburagi receives heavy rains; electricity disrupted

The city has been receiving heavy downpours for the past four days due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 22:56 ist
Kalaburagi City receives heavy showers on Friday night. Credit: DH Photo

Kalaburagi received heavy showers on Friday night as eight trees were uprooted and water gushed into houses in several low-lying areas of the city.

Power has been disrupted as tree branches fell on electricity lines following heavy rains.

The city has been receiving heavy downpours for the past four days due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Locals faced hardship as water gushed into the houses in Shakti Nagar, Gaziyabad, Dargah layout, Mominpur, Chowdapur area, Super market, Sonia Gandhi layout, High Court road and Om nagar.

Motorists too found it difficult to move on as rainwater blocked the roads in Venkateshwar nagar, Shaktinagar, Shastrinagar, Mahaveernagar, Gullabad and other areas of the city.

