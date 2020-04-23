Kalaburagi sizzles at 42 degree C

The soaring temperature has forced the people to stay indoors and use air coolers. The lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise for the people as it helped them avoid the scorching sun.

V Rachappa, senior scientist with the Agriculture Research Centre here, said temperature has soared as the speed of the wind has come down.

By May 12, the mercury is likely to touch 44 degree Celsius in the city, he added. Temperature had soared to 44.9 degree Celsius in the city on April 29 last year.