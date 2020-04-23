Kalaburagi sizzles at 42 degree C

Kalaburagi sizzles at 42 degree C

Gururaj BR
Gururaj BR, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 22:37 ist

The soaring temperature has forced the people to stay indoors and use air coolers. The lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise for the people as it helped them avoid the scorching sun.

V Rachappa, senior scientist with the Agriculture Research Centre here, said temperature has soared as the speed of the wind has come down.

By May 12, the mercury is likely to touch 44 degree Celsius in the city, he added. Temperature had soared to 44.9 degree Celsius in the city on April 29 last year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Temperature
Celsius
Agriculture Research Centre
Kalaburagi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 