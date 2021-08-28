Kalaburagi traffic police create 200-km green corridor to transport organ

The Kalaburagi traffic police on Saturday created a green corridor of around 200 kilometres to tranport a liver of a 19-year-old youth who was declared brain dead last week after he accidentally fell from the terrace of a house.

After the parents decided to donate vital organs of the youth, his liver was transplanted at Chirayu hospital and was sent to Hyderabad in an ambulance via green corridor.

The organ will be airlifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, where it will be sent to Aster R V hospital in J P Nagar.