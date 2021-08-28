Kalaburagi: Green corridor created to transport liver

Kalaburagi traffic police create 200-km green corridor to transport organ

The organ will be airlifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, where it will be sent to Aster R V hospital in J P Nagar

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 28 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 15:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kalaburagi traffic police on Saturday created a green corridor of around 200 kilometres to tranport a liver of a 19-year-old youth who was declared brain dead last week after he accidentally fell from the terrace of a house. 

After the parents decided to donate vital organs of the youth, his liver was transplanted at Chirayu hospital and was sent to Hyderabad in an ambulance via green corridor.

The organ will be airlifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, where it will be sent to Aster R V hospital in J P Nagar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Hyderabad
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

 