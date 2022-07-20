'Kalyana Karnataka Amrut Mahotsav' to be celebrated in

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Chairman Dattatraya Patil Revoor said it has been decided to celebrate 'Kalyana Karnataka Amrut Mahotsav' in a grand and meaningful manner in the region. Sports and cultural events will also be organised to mark the 'utsav'.

Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, he said that the union ministers will be invited to inaugurate the programme and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will release the logo of the programme in a week. The country got Independence on August 15, 1947 but Kalyana Karnataka region got independence one year later.

Various sports, essay competitions and health camps will be organised at rural, taluk, district and regional level to instill patriotism among people. Funds will be released in accordance with proposals received by all districts coming under the KKRDB. Separate teams led by public instructions' deputy director, district health and family welfare officer and sports department officials will also be constituted, the chairman explained.

The union government has decided to hold 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' from August 11 to 17. The Chief Minister will be requested to extend it till September 17 in the Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

The government has given its nod in April itself for the action plan prepared for Rs 1,500 crore under micro funds for 2022-23. The board will soon get approval for the action plan for Rs 1,500 crore under the macro fund. A letter has been written to the government requesting it to release funds in the first phase for the current financial year, he said.

Responding to a query that discrimination has been made in releasing KKRDB funds for the Assembly segments, the MLA said funds have been released as per the report of late Dr D M Nanjundappa committee report. As the board will not invite tender for any works, the question of discrimination will not arise. The board has given funds for the construction of Kalaburagi Airport, the branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Raichur airport. The board will continue to give its funds for the big projects, Dattatraya explained.

The chairman said the board has been constituted as per the provisions of Article 371(J) of the Constitution. From 2013-14 to 2022-23, a total of Rs 7,328 crore has been released. Out of this, Rs 7,107 crore has been spent thus achieving 97 per cent progress.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs 3,000 crore to the board this time in the Budget. Setting up separate engineering cells in each district coming under the board is required. Horticulture and Planning Minister Muniratna too has given his nod for this in the meeting held here recently, he said.