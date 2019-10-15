Kanhaiya Kumar's lecture at Gulbarga varsity cancelled

A day after the Syndicate meeting gave it's nod for JNU students Union former leader Kanhaiya Kumar to deliver a lecture on Gulbarga University campus, In charge Vice Chancellor Parimala Ambekar has withdrawn the permission accorded to hold a speech at B R Ambedkar Study and Research Institute of the varsity on Tuesday.

Parimala Ambekar told media persons that following the oral directions from the state government that law and order situation in the varsity campus might go out of control if Kanhaiya delivers a speech, she used her discretionary power and withdrew permission accorded to the programme, she explained.

The issue was discussed with police commissioner M N Nagaraj and varsity registrar C Somashekhar also. "Keeping in view the safety of students and varsity environment, I withdrew the permission to Kanhaiya's speech on the varsity campus".

Syndicate meeting

A pro-Hindu organisation activists had earlier urged the Vice Chancellor not to allow Kanhaiya Kumar to deliver speech on the varsity campus. On the other hand, a section of post graduate and research students were stubborn on holding the programme. Left with no option, the VC had convened sydicate meeting on Monday to decide on whether permission should be given or not to Kanhaiya's speech on the varsity campus. On receipt of the information, a large number of students assembled outside the meeting Hall and staged a protest demanding permission for Kanhaiya's speech. Buckling under pressure from students, the meeting had given conditional nod that the youth leader should not make provocative statements that instigate the students and his speech should be confined to research.