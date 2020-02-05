Kannada colours drape Kalaburagi on eve of Sahitya Sammelana

The city is all set to host the 85th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, a mega lit fest scheduled to commence on Wednesday. Writer Dr H S Venkatesh Murthy is presiding over the 3-day Kannada festival.

Kalaburagi is hosting the Sammelana after a long gap of three decades. The city, in Kalyana Karnataka, is bedecked for the grand literature festival. The event is being held on the campus of Gulbarga university. A large pandal which can accommodate as many as 25,000 people has been erected on the campus. Three tractors have been deployed to sprinkle water across the venue for controlling dust. The main entrance is designed on the lines of Kalyani-Chalukya architecture style. The main dais, named “Srivijaya Pradhana Vedike” has a replica of Malkhed fort, which was once the capital of the Rashtrakutas. Welcome arches have been erected at four entry points to Kalaburagi.

Sammelana president Dr H S Venkatesha Murthy will be brought in a grand procession to the venue. The procession will begin at 8.30 am from S M Pandit Rangamandira. A total of 60 art troupes from across the state will take part in the procession, which will be flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Sharath B.

Deputy Chief Minister and chairperson of the reception committee Govind M Karjol will hoist the national flag on the varsity campus at 8 in the morning. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to inaugurate the Sammelana at 11.30 am. Dr Chandrashekhara Kambar, the president of the previous Sammelana, will deliver a talk after which Dr Murthy will deliver the presidential address.

A total of 22,212 delegates have arrived for the Kannada meet. As many as 405 book stalls and 193 commercial stalls have been set up at the venue. A total of 20 stalls have been given free of cost for painting exhibition.