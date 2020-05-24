Karnataka: Complete lockdown evokes good response in Kalaburagi

A complete lockdown enforced on Sunday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the district evoked good response.

Roads of the city wore a deserted look as vehicles including NEKRTC bused were off the roads.

The residents too preferred to stay home due to soaring temperature which touched 44.5 degree Celsius on Saturday in the city.

Except for autorickshaws and grocery shops, curbs on other business activities have continued since the country's Covid-19 death was reported from Kalaburagi city.