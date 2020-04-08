Karnataka govt to take steps to increase prices of tur, says Agriculture minister BC Patil

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said on Wednesday that an attempt will be made to strengthen Tur Development Board to help tur growers of the region.

Speaking to reporters here, he said after the nationwide lockdown was withdrawn, a detailed plan will be chalked out on the lines of KMF which set up stalls. There has been a proposal for hiking Minimum Support Price for tur. The Central Price Fixation Committee will be appraised of the need to increase price scientifically, the minister said.

An appeal will be made to increase the price based on crop period and the expense.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will hold a video conference today evening and the problems of the agriculture sector of the state will be discussed in it, said Patil.