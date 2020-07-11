Karnataka: Ajay Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka: Jewargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 00:26 ist
Jewargi Congress MLA Dr Ajay Singh

Jewargi Congress MLA Dr Ajay Singh on Friday joined the list of the elected representatives from the state to test positive for Covid-19.

Taking to twitter, Ajay said "I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and will be in quarantine for two weeks. Would request the people who were my primary contacts to take precautions. Do stay safe".

The MLA who is the son of former chief minister late Dharam Singh is the second MLA from the district to contract the virus. Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 