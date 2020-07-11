Karnataka: Jewargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Jewargi Congress MLA Dr Ajay Singh on Friday joined the list of the elected representatives from the state to test positive for Covid-19.

Taking to twitter, Ajay said "I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and will be in quarantine for two weeks. Would request the people who were my primary contacts to take precautions. Do stay safe".

The MLA who is the son of former chief minister late Dharam Singh is the second MLA from the district to contract the virus. Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19.