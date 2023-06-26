Karnataka: Passengers miss train as railway staff forget to announce its arrival

More than 60 passengers, who were waiting to board Hubballi-Secunderabad Express train at Kalaburagi Railway Station on Sunday, missed the train as the staff of the railway station here forgot to announce the arrival of the train.

The train which left Hubballi at 9 pm on Saturday was supposed to arrive at Kalaburagi station at 6.15 am on Sunday. Passengers were waiting at platform number-1 for the arrival of the train. But the staff at the station neither announced the arrival of the train nor informed about the platform. The train came to another platform and left as per its schedule. After knowing this, the passengers went to the station manager's office and got involved in an argument. However, the passengers were eventually sent on a different train that was on the same route.

One of the passengers Rehman Patel said, “The board was showing that the train would arrive at 6.32 am. However, passengers came to know that they missed the train only when the railway staff informed them about the arrival of Hussain Sagar train. Later, all the passengers were sent in Hussain Sagar train."

Kalaburagi Station Manager P A Nargundkar informed that the staff forgot to announce the arrival of the Hubballi-Secunderabad Express and passengers missed the train. An investigation will be taken up into the incident, he added.