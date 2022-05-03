Karnataka PSI exam rigging: CID nabs auditor of Rudragouda Patil

PSI exam rigging: CID nabs auditor of Rudragouda Patil

The prime suspect Rudragouda Patil had allegedly appointed an auditor in 2015 to convert black money into white

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 03 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 09:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CID police probing the rigging in PSI examination has arrested Chandrakant Kulkarni for his alleged involvement in the fraud.

He is the auditor of Rudragouda Patil, the main accused in the exam rigging.

PSI recruitment scam: Ashwath Narayan's brother involved, claims Congress

The CID police on Monday took candidate Prabhu Sharanappa into their custody for interrogation based on the information provided by the arrested suspects. Prabhu Sharanappa is accused of writing the PSI exam by using a bluetooth device.

It is stated that Sharanappa, the father of Prabhu, had reportedly given Rs 50 lakh to auditor Chandrakant Kulkarni.

Karnataka
PSI scam
India News

