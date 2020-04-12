Karnataka: Two-year-old boy tests positive for coronavirus in Kalaburagi

A two-year-old boy from Wadi in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total tally including two deaths in the district to 13 on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said the boy is the son of a bookseller at Wadi Railway Station and contact tracing is in progress. The Madhya Pradesh-based family was staying in the Pilakamma area of Wadi town. They visited Madhya Pradesh three months ago, he explained.

After the child began showed COVID-19 symptoms, the family, along with the child, was shifted to ESIC hospital on Saturday. Meanwhile, tension gripped the town after the news spread. The area where the family was residing has been sealed off.

A 24-year-old woman has also tested positive for the virus. She is the daughter-in-law of the 65-year-old fruit vendor who recently died recently in the city.

On Saturday, a 38-year-old woman, working at the Bahmani hospital where the city's second COVID-19 victim was initially admitted, also tested positive.