Karnataka's Kalaburagi records fourth death due to COVID-19

An 80-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Monday morning taking the death toll in the Kalaburagi district to four.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The deceased who was suffering from Parkinson disease for the past three years was admitted to the hospital due to fever. "His throat swab report arrived on Monday night confirmed positive for coronavirus," Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhak said in a tweet.

Kalaburagi had reported the country's first COVID-19 death on March 10 after a 76-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia died of COVID-19.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

A 65-year-old fruit vendor and 55-year-old cloth merchant died of the virus on April 7 and 13, respectively.