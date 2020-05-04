Karnataka's Kalaburagi records sixth COVID-19 death

A 56-year-old man (P587), a resident of Saraf Bazar in Kalaburagi, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

The deceased, a known case of SARI, was admitted to the hospital on April 29 with complaints of cough and fever.

Chest X-ray showed bilateral patchy pneumonitis. He died at the designated hospital in Kalaburgi, stated the state bulletin.

With his death, the toll rose to six in the district.