Karnataka's Kalaburagi records sixth COVID-19 death

Gururaja B R
  • May 04 2020, 14:03 ist
Representative image.

A 56-year-old man (P587), a resident of Saraf Bazar in Kalaburagi, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

The deceased, a known case of SARI, was admitted to the hospital on April 29 with complaints of cough and fever. 

Chest X-ray showed bilateral patchy pneumonitis. He died at the designated hospital in Kalaburgi, stated the state bulletin. 

With his death, the toll rose to six in the district.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

