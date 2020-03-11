Karnataka's suspected coronavirus patient dies in Kalaburagi

A suspected patient who had returned to Kalaburagi from Saudi on February 29 passed away on March 11. It is said he was admitted to the hospital on March 5 after he showed flu symptoms. But, the family members of the patient had shifted him to Hyderabad from GIMS on Tuesday against the advice of the doctors.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

However, the district administration and District Health Officer (DHO) M A Jabbar are waiting for the final report of throat swab of the patient sent for lab test.

Taluk Health Officer Sharanabasappa Kyatanal supervised the final rites of the suspected coronavirus person in Kalaburagi. He was directed by the District Health Officer to oversee the ritual.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said the patient died on Tuesday night on his way back to Kalaburagi after the doctor stated that chances of his survival was bleak. "It is still a suspected coronavirus case. We are waiting for the report," he said.

Sharat said he developed severe respiratory problem coupled with cough, cold and fever. "As he was 76-year-old, he failed to respond to the treatment. It is yet to be confirmed if the cause of death was coronavirus," he said.