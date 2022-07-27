Lizard found in mid-day meal, 46 students fall ill in Kalaburagi

At a government high school, 46 students got sick on Wednesday after consuming the mid-day meal, in which a lizard was found, served to them at Havanoor village of the taluk.

Eight of the 46 students were shifted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi for further treatment. The school has 158 students enrolled, and most of the 46 victims were studying in ninth and tenth standards while having lunch at the school.

Parents and teachers immediately took the sick students to Gobbur (B) village’s primary health centre for treatment. Mid-day meal district officer Bharataj Savalagi, block education officer Maruti Hujarato, taluk health officer Dr Ravikiran and others visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the students.