Lizard in mid-day meal, 46 students sick in Kalaburagi

Lizard found in mid-day meal, 46 students fall ill in Kalaburagi

Eight of the 46 students were shifted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi for further treatment

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Afzalpur,
  • Jul 27 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 23:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

At a government high school, 46 students got sick on Wednesday after consuming the mid-day meal, in which a lizard was found, served to them at Havanoor village of the taluk.

Eight of the 46 students were shifted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi for further treatment. The school has 158 students enrolled, and most of the 46 victims were studying in ninth and tenth standards while having lunch at the school.

Parents and teachers immediately took the sick students to Gobbur (B) village’s primary health centre for treatment. Mid-day meal district officer Bharataj Savalagi, block education officer Maruti Hujarato, taluk health officer Dr Ravikiran and others visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the students.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Kalaburagi
mid-day meal

What's Brewing

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 