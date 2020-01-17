Man gets life sentence for helping his son to rape girl in Kalaburagi

The Second Additional Special District and Sessions Court here has sentenced an accused to life imprisonment for helping his son to rape a girl at a village in Jewargi taluk. A penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh has been imposed on him.

The convict has been identified as Qutbuddin Shahabuddin. He helped his son to take the girl, who was washing clothes, on a motorbike near a canal at Seeds Farm on Jewargi-Kalaburagi Main Road and rape her.

The convict's son took her to his relative's house in Shahabad from where they travelled to Mumbai. Qutbuddin helped his son to go to Mumbai along with the girl. A case in this regard was registered at Jewargi police station. CPI D B Patil submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, judge Gopalappa S held the accused guilty and pronounced the above order. Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) L V Chatnalkar argued in favour of the government.