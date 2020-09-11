Marijuana peddler Chandrakanth Chauhan is BJP activist, claims Priyank Kharge

Former minister Priyank Kharge claimed that Chandrakanth Chauhan, a ganja peddler, arrested by Sheshadripuram police, Bengaluru, after recovering 1,350 kg ganja from his sheep farm at Lakshman Nayak Tanda in Kalagi taluk, is a BJP activist.

On Twitter, the Chittapur MLA said the lotus party has been talking about Congress’ involvement in drug mafia. “Guess who is this? definitely, I don’t see the INC symbol anyplace,” he said posting a picture of the arrested Chandrakanth with the BJP activists. “You are in power and have all the resources at your disposal, please find out how many gambling dens have cropped up in Kalaburagi? Who is giving permission to run recreational clubs? under whose political protection are these peddlers growing, the MLA asked.

According to the residents of Lakshman Nayak Tanda in Kalagi taluk, the accused Chandrakanth preferred to stay away from the local people. He was into sheep and poultry farm business on his one acre of land and was said to be living with his wife and children in the shed of the farm. Even though he owned a house in tanda, Chandrakanth was seldom visiting it.

Along with sheep rearing, he has also planted coconut and mango trees in his field. In the recent past, he was learnt to be into sand transport and selling trade. However, no cases have been filed against him in the police station. His wife is stated to have gone to her parent’s house after a quarrel with Chandrakanth, they explained. Kalagi Police Station is located just one-and-a-half kilometre away from the location where the police recovered about 1,352 kg ganja. Ganja business near the police patrolling has raised the eyebrows of the residents of the tanda.