Motorist escapes from being washed away 

A motorist escaped in filmy style from being washed away while crossing a rivulet near Hadalagi in Aland taluk of the district on Friday. The man who washed away for some distance due to the water gush, rescued himself by catching hold of a branch of a tree.

A motorbike and over 30 empty pots were washed away in the water. Due to incessant rains, several rivulets in Aland taluk were overflowing. Tur crop has been damaged in the rains.

Connectivity to some villages has snapped as rivulets in Madana Hipparaga, Ningadalli, Hebali, Padasavali, Jeerahalli, Mataki and Theertha are overflowing. Kalaburagi city also received drizzling for a while in the morning.