Mumbai returnees: Kalaburagi stares at second wave of coronavirus infections

After Tabhligi Jamaat returnees, it is now the turn of Mumbai returnees who are keeping the district administration on tenderhooks in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Out of 10 COVID-19 positive cases reported from Kalaburagi on Sunday, six including three minor boys are Mumbai returnees. In Yadgir district, three men from Shahapur town with a travel history to Mumbai found to be positive.

Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts which witness a large number of exodus to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other parts of the country in search of jobs every year, are seeing the second wave of COVID-19 infections with migrant workers being sent back home after the lockdown.

Five people returned from Maharashtra had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi district recently and the test result of a woman returned from the same state came back positive on Saturday.

According to official sources, about 12,000 migrant workers, approximately 90 per cent from Maharashtra, have returned to Kalaburagi district after the lockdown relaxation. As many as 50,000 migrants are expected to travel back to the district in the coming days. The lockdown returnees have been kept under the institutional quarantine in their respective taluks and their health is being monitored on a daily basis.

Kalaburagi district administration has a big challenge now as it has to cope with the influx of migrants from neighbouring Maharashtra, with which the district share the border. The migrant workers sharing common toilet and bathrooms at quarantine centres has caused great concern as it is one of the sources for the infection.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat had told DH recently that a total of 294 quarantine centres have been set up in the district so far to house the migrant workers travelling back to the district. The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the migrants maintain social distancing at the quarantine centre.