NEKRTC buses off Kalaburagi roads amid transport employees strike

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 07 2021, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 09:00 ist
Private buses run of select routes in Kalaburagi amid employees strike. Credit: Special Arrangement

Following an indefinite strike called by road transport employees demanding salary on par with the Sixth Pay Commission, the NEKRTC buses remained off the roads as no employees reported for duty in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

As a result, private buses are being operated on select routes. The number of commuters was less as they were aware of the strike well in advance.

Private buses are being operated to Bidar, Humnabad and Ballari from Kalaburagi.

