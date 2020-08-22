Newborn found in handbag near Ratkal bridge in Kalaburagi

A newborn baby girl was found stuffed in a handbag near a bus stand on Kalaburagi road in Ratkal village of Kalaburagi district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Village elder Revanasiddappa Bada heard the baby crying while he was on his way to his farmhouse to bring milk at around 5.40 am.

When he opened a blue handbag left near the bridge, he found a newborn baby girl wrapped in cloth.

He along with a few residents of the village brought the baby to the local primary health centre where she was treated.

Chincholi CDPO was then informed about it. After registering a complaint at the police station, the baby was handed over to the CDPO.