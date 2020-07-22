No one died due to ventilator breakdown at ESCI hospital: Kalaburagi DC

The Kalaburagi city is abuzz with rumours that as many as eight people undergoing treatment at ESIC hospital died due to ventilator breakdown.

To add to this charge, MLA Priyank Kharge also tweeted that he has received complaints that about eight people breathed their last due to ventilator breakdown. "No one from the district administration is confirming it or denying it. Is the government deliberately hiding it?" he asked.

Is govt deliberately hiding deaths at ESIC? asks Chittapur MLA

An anganwadi worker, suffering from breathlessness died on Tuesday morning after she reportedly failed to get ventilator at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

In another incident, a 54-year-old woman from Rajeev Gandhi Nagar of the city died allegedly due to short supply of oxygen.

However, Deputy Commissioner B Sharat clarified that no death occurred due to ventilator failure at ESIC hospital.

"I have spoken to the dean of the hospital. He assured that no such deaths occurred in the hospital," he said.