Now, Gulbarga MP takes it upon himself to get medication for black fungus

Gulbarga MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, who had made news by personally carrying 250 vials of Remdesivir injection from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi recently, has now managed to get injections required to treat black fungus disease as the district reported 14 black fungus (mucormycosis) disease.

The MP held a meeting with the doctors of government and private hospitals on Wednesday. On coming to know about black fungus disease being reported in the district, the MP shouldered the responsibility of bringing Amphotericin injection required to treat the black fungus disease from Bengaluru.

Jadhav met Avinash Menon at the drug control headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“As the State is facing a shortage of the injection, Kalaburagi may get the injections four days later,” Menon said.

The MP then spoke to Health and Family Welfare Department commissioner Trilokchandra, apprised him of the situation in Kalaburagi and managed to get 28 vials of the injection.

His personal assistant Kashinath Biradar will take the injections to Kalaburagi, the MP said.