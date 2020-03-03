People panic after 'unusual sound' heard in Kalaburagi

The residents of Gadikeshwar village in Chincholi Taluk of the Kalaburagi district panicked after they heard an 'unusual sound' on Tuesday morning.

Gram Panchayat member Veeresh Belakeri said they heard the 'unusual sound' twice at about 2 am and 7 am. The residents panicked as they have been hearing the particular sound since last Sunday.

Residents claim that a similar sound was heard continuously from the earth in 2017.

Dr Ramesh Dikpal of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) clarified that it is not an earthquake.

Tahsildar Arun Kumar Kulkarni said he visited the village in the wake of the complaints of the 'unusual sound' heard by the villagers. The incident has been informed to the concerned officials, he added.