Police fired at a rowdy sheeter in Kalaburagi on Saturday morning.

The injured, identified as Payum Ali Mirza, has sustained injuries on his leg.

The incident took place when the police went to arrest and interrogate him in connection with a case. However, the accused tried to escape by attacking the police near Nagarahalli on the outskirts of the city.

In self-defence, the police fired at his leg. He has been admitted to GIMS for treatment.