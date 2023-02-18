Pooja, prayers peaceful in Kalaburagi district's Aland Dargah, seer pledges to rebuild temple

Both Hindu and Muslim leaders performed pooja and prayers peacefully at Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland on Saturday as per the Wakf Tribunal order.

More than one thousand police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the town. Meanwhile, Siddalinga Swamiji of Andola Karuneshwar Mutt, who performed the Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga pooja inside Dargah, said that temple will be built inside Dargah. The police had directed him not to deliver any inflammatory speech.

Aland town was completely shut down as the Wakf tribunal had allowed both Muslim and Hindu leaders to offer prayers and perform pooja at the historic Dargah. The citizens stayed indoors fearing violence as the town was witnessed stone pelting and other sporadic incident during Maha Shivarathri last year.

Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Chemicals Bhagawant Khubha, MP Umesh Jadhav, and other BJP leaders have performed Shivalinga pooja inside Dargah after Muslim leaders finished their prayers in the afternoon on Saturday.