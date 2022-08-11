School children display their patriotism in 'freedom walk' in Kalaburagi

School children exhibited their patriotism in the city on Thursday as about 2,000 school children participated enthusiastically in a freedom walk that was taken out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle till Jagat Circle as part of the 75th Independence Day.

The walk was organised jointly by District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and School Education and Literacy Department, Kalaburagi division.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V Gurukar inaugurated the walk by releasing tricolour balloons into the air.

Speaking on the occasion, Yeshwanth said, "We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence we got as a result of the sacrifices of many of our forefathers. This walk has been organised to remember freedom fighters who fought for the Independence, risking their lives and enhance patriotism".

Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Girish D Badole said as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, everyone should hoist the national flag atop their houses from August 13 to 15.

Calling for work to build strong India, School Education and Literacy Department (Kalaburagi division) additional commissioner Garima Panwar expressed her happiness over the students for taking part in the freedom walk in the attire of national leaders.

The students exhibited their patriotism in the national leaders' attire, holding flags and tricolour balloons throughout the walk. Dance performed by children belonging to Banjara community and dollu kunita were cynosure of all attractions in the walk.

School Education and Literacy Department (Kalaburagi division) assistant director Vijay Kumar, Kalaburagi deputy director Sakreppagouda Biradar, block education officers, Karnataka State Government Employees' Association district president Raju Lengati, teachers and staff took part in the freedom walk.