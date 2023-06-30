Six pilgrims, seven picnic-goers killed in two horrific accidents

In two horrific accidents reported from Vijayapura and Vijayanagar districts on Friday, 13 people died and at least 20 sustained injuries, the condition of 12 is said to be critical.

Six pilgrims returning from Bhagyavanti temple in Ghattaragi and Swami Samarth temple in Akkalkot were killed while four others sustained grievous injuries when their Cruiser (Trax) rammed into a cement container on Vaghji-Shirolwadi road.

Deceased have been identified as Rohini Gopal Pujari (45), Lalithabai Mahadev Bugge (48), Sundarabai Bhagatsingh Rajput (38), Ratnabai (65) and Sai Govind Pujari (12), all natives of Anuru in Aland taluk. The police could not establish the identity of another body. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Solapur.

In another deadly accident between two auto rickshaws and a lorry at Vaddarahalli railway Gate on the outskirts of Hosapete, seven people, including five of a family, perished while 12 people suffered from serious injuries.

The victims are: Safoora Bi (60), her daughters Kausar (45) and Sayira Banu (40), son-in-law Ibrahim (45), Yasmin (28) and grandson Zaheer (5). Auto driver Umesh also died in the accident. The condition of Safoora Bi’s third daughter Shanu (32) and grandson Tahir (6) is said to be critical.

According to police, members of three families from Ballari were going in two auto rickshaws for a trip to Tungabhadra dam after Bakrid celebrations. A speeding Toranagallu-bound lorry rammed into the first auto. The impact of the crash flung the auto into the air which came hurtling down into a 30-feet deep roadside ditch.

All deceased but one were travelling in the first auto.

The lorry then crashed into the second out killing a woman on the spot. Eight passengers of second auto are being treated for injuries at the district hospital in Hosapete. All eight are said to be out of danger.