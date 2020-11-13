Solapur CCB Police seize Innova car of MLA's wife over cricket betting 

CCB Police of Solapur have seized an Innova car, said to be registered in the name of the wife of an MLA, and arrested two people in a house in MB Nagar in Kalaburagi in Karnataka two days ago in connection with IPL cricket betting.

The seized car is learned to be in the name of Jayashri Mattimod, wife of Gulbarga rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod.

CCB Police have also seized Rs 38.44 lakh in cash, four laptops, one TV from the arrested, Chetan Vannal and Vignesh, and two cars including the Innova and a scooter.

The police, who suspected the involvement of more people in the cricket betting, have launched a manhunt. Acting on a definite tip-off, Solapur's CCB Police descended on Kalaburagi and arrested those involved in the betting without informing the local police. They have been produced before the court in Solapur.