CCB Police seize Innova car of MLA's wife over betting

Solapur CCB Police seize Innova car of MLA's wife over cricket betting 

CCB Police have also seized Rs 38.44 lakh in cash, four laptops, one TV from the arrested

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 13 2020, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 07:59 ist
The police, who suspected the involvement of more people in the cricket betting, have launched a manhunt. Credit: DH Collage

CCB Police of Solapur have seized an Innova car, said to be registered in the name of the wife of an MLA, and arrested two people in a house in MB Nagar in Kalaburagi in Karnataka two days ago in connection with IPL cricket betting. 

The seized car is learned to be in the name of Jayashri Mattimod, wife of Gulbarga rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod. 

CCB Police have also seized Rs 38.44 lakh in cash, four laptops, one TV from the arrested, Chetan Vannal and Vignesh, and two cars including the Innova and a scooter. 

The police, who suspected the involvement of more people in the cricket betting, have launched a manhunt. Acting on a definite tip-off, Solapur's CCB Police descended on Kalaburagi and arrested those involved in the betting without informing the local police. They have been produced before the court in Solapur.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Solapur
Karnataka
Kalaburagi

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 