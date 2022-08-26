State contractors’ body chief Kempanna may have lost his mental stability, says B C Patil

State agriculture minister B C Patil blasted contractors’ association state president D Kempanna saying the latter better get admitted to a mental health facility, because he might have lost his mental stability for accusing the state government about a 40 per cent commission charge without any proof.

Patil also said that Kempanna made the allegation against the state government while emerging from the home of Leader of Opposition in legislative assembly Siddaramaiah. He was speaking to media persons on Friday, on the sidelines of the laying foundation stone for a cold storage unit here.

“He has alleged that all MLAs have received the commission. Have Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar received the kickback,” the minister asked.

Patil also said that a defamation case would be filed against Kempanna for making such baseless charges, without any proof.

“No one should attach much importance to such baseless allegations. It is Congress sponsored. As the image of Siddaramaiah has dented over the past one week, he called Kempanna to his house and forced him to give such statements,” Patil said.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s suggestion to “work for the people or quit”, the minister said the people already “evicted” Siddaramaiah from a place (constituency), despite his promises of numerous bhagyas (good fortune). “Our government has given several pro-people schemes and the people have already decided that they want the BJP government back,” Patil said.