Strike hits NEKRTC bus services in Kalaburagi

Commuters who arrived from various places are facing hardship in the absence of buses. NEKRTC bus services have been hit severely as drivers and conductors of Kalaburagi district extended their support to the ongoing strike demanding the state government consider them government employees.

The drivers have parked the buses out of the platforms at the bus stand. They refused to perform their duty despite a repeated appeal from officials. A bus driver said the government has not responded positively to their long-pending demand for them to be considered government employees and those who have staged a protest at Bengaluru on Thursday night have been arrested. Condemning the government’s attitude, we have launched a strike, he said.

Bus service was normal in the morning in the city. About 40 schedules from Sedam and Chincholi depots were cancelled due to shortage of staff, said Kalaburagi Depot-1 traffic controller Santoshkumar. An official on condition of anonymity said that NEKRTC buses should have been operated in 1769 routes by 11 am but they have been operated in 1140 routes and about 629 routes were cancelled. More routes have been cancelled in Vijayapura, Koppal, Ballari and Raichur districts, he explained.