Tahsildar who was caught in flash floods rescued

  • Sep 16 2020, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 23:41 ist
Yadgir Tahslidar Pandit Biradar who caught in the flash floods near Ganapur of Chincholi taluk while returning to Bidar from Yadgir on Wednesday evening was rescued by the personnel of  Fire and Emergency Services Department.

While on his way to Bidar from Yadgir, the tahsildar crossed the bridge but the car in which he was travelling was caught in the floodwaters. Pandit who got down the vehicle caught hold of a tree to rescue himself.

Speaking to DH, the tahsildar said he was caught in the flash floods and was sitting on a branch of a tree.

A team of officials including Tahsildar Arun Kumar Kulkarni, DySP Veerabhadraiah and Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel rushed to rescue the tahsildar. Finally, he was rescued late at night.

Pandit Biradar is tahsildar at Deputy Commissioner's office in Yadgir.

