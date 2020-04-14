Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi

Three more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  Apr 14 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 14:13 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Three more persons including a 10-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16.

They are being treated at the isolation ward at ESIC hospital here. The other two persons include a 35-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.

The man who tested positive today is the brother of the 55-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on Monday evening.

Kalaburagi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka
