Three more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi

Three more persons including a 10-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16.
They are being treated at the isolation ward at ESIC hospital here. The other two persons include a 35-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.
The man who tested positive today is the brother of the 55-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on Monday evening.
