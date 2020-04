After a lull of two days, two more people including a seven-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Sunday. With this, tally mounted to 38 in Kalaburagi.

The child contracted the virus from a 26-year-old woman. Throat swab test of a 65-year-old woman returned positive. The source of her virus infection is the 57-year-old man who is undergoing treatment at the ESIC hospital.

Out of 38 positive cases, seven got discharged from hospital, four people died.