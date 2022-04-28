Why do you need over 10 days to arrest BJP leader? Kharge to govt on PSI scam

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked do you (government) want more than ten days to arrest BJP leader Divya Hagaragi who is the main suspect in the PSI recruitment fraud even as the probing agency is arresting the leaders of other parties within 24 hours.

"Stern action should be taken against whomsoever committed the mistake. Let them conduct a probe at my house also". Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should take steps to end irregularities in the recruitment process by taking into his hand the investigation that the CID is probing. An impartial probe should be conducted, he urged.

Such frauds will have a bad impact on the next generation in this region. Kalyana Karnataka will witness development if good administration is delivered and efficient candidates get selected. He too worked as the home minister. During his period, a system of giving the same marks during interviews was implemented to end corruption. This new system was then successful, he explained.

Also Read | Court issue arrest warrant against six, told to surrender before CID within week

Those who select as Police Sub Inspector (PSI) by paying bribes ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs one crore will think differently and will start earning back what they paid to be appointed. The administration has deteriorated completely in the state which will earn a bad name if the chief minister doesn't consider it seriously, the senior leader opined.

The IAS officials earlier would like to join their service in Karnataka but they are now hesitating to come to the state. The postings should not be made on the basis of recommendation. If it happens, the officials will work only to protect the interest of those who recommend it, Kharge told.

"How many years will you speak about what happened in the Congress rule. Put them behind bars had they committed any mistake and show that you are honest", he challenged.

Replying to the rumours of political strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress, he stated that the process has stopped now. Let us see what will happen in future. He has imposed some conditions which can't be discussed openly. It will be difficult to run the party on the basis of the condition Prashant has put, the leader opined.

Check out DH's latest videos: