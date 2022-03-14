With GI recognition for 'Gulbarga tur', new brand name can't tag along

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced in his budget that the tur dal grown in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts will be sold in the brand name of ‘Bhima Pulse’.

But there is a technical hurdle here. A scientist working at the University of Agriculture Sciences says the dal can’t be sold in another brand name. This is because the geographical indication (GI) recognition has been accorded to tur dal grown in Kalaburagi district only and not for all the pulses, he said.

The government has erred in announcing the brand name without consulting scientists and experts, he said.

The scientist, who preferred anonymity, questioned how tur dal can be sold in the name of pulse as farmers grow various types of pulses. “We should sell it under the brand name ‘Gulbarga tur’. Otherwise, technical issues will arise,” he said.

The professor said the decision to announce the brand name ‘Bhima Pulse’ is wrong.

“The government has rechristened the Tur Board as Pulses Board. The brand name can’t be changed for tur only. The GI tag has been accorded to one geographical area, not an entire area,” he said.

Admitting that the process of putting the GI tag for tur to use was delayed, he said 14 farmers, the University of Agriculture Sciences and the Pulses Board had applied for authorised usership of the tag.

“Once the usership is accorded, the process will speed up. As tur is grown in a large area of both districts, no one is coming forward to procure and sell the tur. We held several meetings in this regard. The pulse will have to be sold at 10-15 per cent higher price than at present,” he said.

“The Pulses Board has come forward to invest Rs 50 lakh for this purpose. The process of making use of the GI tag begins once authorised usership is accorded,” the scientist said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: