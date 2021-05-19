With no jab on priority, Vet dept staff face Covid-19 risk

Veterinarians, inspectors and compounders are among those at high risk of contracting Covid as they have not been inoculated yet.

They visit door-to-door in rural areas treating cattle. Only those who have crossed 45 years of age are receiving vaccination, standing in queue with the public.

Even though they were not considered frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, veterinarians and inspectors have been treating cattle which are the lifeline of the rural people.

Covid deaths

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences (AH&VS) department incharge director B N Shivaram said three veterinarians died of Covid and several department employees, including veterinary inspectors, were infected with the virus as they directly come in contact with rural people.

Kalaburagi AH&VS department deputy director V H Hanumanthappa said he had written to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, requesting it to take up a Covid vaccine drive for employees at the district level on priority.

As many as 18 veterinarians and inspectors and 60 group ‘D’ employees have contracted the virus. Of the group ‘D’ staffers, eight have lost their battle with Covid.

“As we work at the ground level, we should also be considered frontline workers and be inoculated, irrespective of age,” Hanumanthappa said.

B V Shivaprakash, research director of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, said veterinarians in cities like Bengaluru are more prone to Covid as they can’t refuse to treat pets and they don’t know the health status of people who bring the pets.

Unwittingly, veterinarians catch the virus. Even during the Covid-induced lockdown last year and the second wave now, veterinarians are working in rural areas as farmers bring the cattle to the hospitals or the veterinarians’ homes.

“The government should consider vaccinating all those working in the veterinary department,” Shivaprakash said.

AH&VS department commissioner H Basavarajendra said a proposal had been submitted to the government, requesting to launch a special vaccine drive for veterinarians, inspectors and compounders.

The department has requested the deputy commissioners to consider the vet staff for the inoculation drive, he said.

“Some DCs have responded positively to our request. The government will soon take a call in this regard,” Basavarajendra said.