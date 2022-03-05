Woman raped, throttled to death in Kalaburagi

Police said that a 35-year-old woman, the wife of Gram Panchayat former member, has been raped and throttled to death, recently at an agriculture field in a village of the district. The victim's face was hit by a boulder to destroy evidence.

The woman was watering the wheat crop at her field on Thursday. She was raped and murdered around 10 am. The deceased's husband had died a few months back, police added.

The mother of the deceased has registered a complaint at Devalganagapur police station. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant visited the spot.

