Maharashtra returnees continued to keep Kalaburagi and Yadgir district administrations on tenterhooks. Both the districts together recorded 29 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While Yadgir recorded 15 fresh cases with a travel history to Maharashtra, Kalaburagi district saw 14 cases. All have returned from Maharashtra.

A man with International travel history tested positive in Bidar district.