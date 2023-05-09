Kalaburgi DC nabs two persons luring voters with money

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yashwanth Gurukar, who is also the district election officer, caught two persons who were distributing money to lure voters, after chasing them in his car late on Monday night.

The Congress leaders had lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner alleging that people said to be supporters of BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor were distributing money to voters at around 1 am in Sangamesh colony of Kalaburagi.

The DC rushed to the spot without informing the police. On seeing the DC, the people distributing money got into a car and drove it at a high speed. However, Gurukar gave a chase and intercepted them near the Central Bus Stand. One person carrying a cash bag fled the spot while two others were handed over to the police. The DC has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

While Revoor denied the charges, Congress leader Priyank Kharge demanded a probe into the incident.