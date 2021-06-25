Kalasa RFO suspended over 'Mafi pass'

Kalasa range forest officer (RFO) J Vijaya Kumar has been suspended over issuing ‘Mafi pass’ for alleged felling of trees in Baluru Reserve Forest border.

Principal chief conservator of forests Sanjay Mohan has issued an order in this regard.

The order stated that the Kalasa RFO has failed to identify the border of Baluru Reserve Forest and ‘Mafi pass’ area. The felling of 96 trees in the survey numbers 4,6,9 and 10 in Haladagaka coffee estate, is found to be illegal.

Vijay Kumar is entirely responsible for the flaw which has taken place in the accurate identification of the area which comes under ‘Mafi pass’ privilege. The official is involved in the illegal felling of trees and has shown discrepancy in his duties, the order stated.

Related to the same case, the forest department had suspended seven staff of the forest department in February.