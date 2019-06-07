Kalburgi killers got firing practice near Dharmasthala

According to officials of the Special Investigation Team probing the murder, the suspects were taken to the said spot where some “vital evidences” were collected.

Furthermore, Praveen Chatur, a suspect in the case arrested in Hubballi on May 31, has revealed that after Ganesh Miskin opened fire on Dr Kalburgi, both of them rode to Kittur on a bike and later fled to Mumbai. The bike they rode and used in the murder was stolen in Hubballi with the help of one Vasudev Suryavanshi, a mechanic. Vasudev is an associate of Amol Kale, the mastermind in the case. The bike owner had lodged a complaint with the Hubballi police over theft. The two-wheeler was kept at Miskin’s house and the assailants used it to reach Kalyan Nagar via Dharwad Railway station where Prof Kalburgi’s house is located.

The SIT officials will be camping in Dharwad for next two days for taking the suspects to other places related to the crime and record their statements before filing the charge sheet.